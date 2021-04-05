News
Armenia 2nd President: I can forgive cowardice, but not betrayal
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

In response to blitz questions during an interview with Vladimir Pozner, second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan said he is ready to forgive cowardice, but he can’t forgive betrayal.

- What is your greatest achievement in your personal life and career?

- In my personal life, it’s my career.

- If you caught a goldfish and it gave you the chance to make three wishes, what would you wish for?

- I would refuse.

- What flaw of people can you easily forgive?

- Cowardice.

- What flaw can you never forgive?

- Betrayal.

- Which human traits do you cherish the most?

- Loyalty.

- Satan offers you immortality and without preconditions. Would you accept it?

- No.

- What is your greatest strength?

- I am trying to choose between two options, but I will say resoluteness.

- What is your main weakness?

-I don’t have one, better yet, I don’t want to talk about it. I have enemies and don’t want to make any one of them happy.

- If you met the Lord, what would you say to Him now or at the end of your life?

- People usually meet the Lord when life is over. I would ask Him why he made me face trials and tribulations all my life.
