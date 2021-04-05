Armenia 2nd President: I can forgive cowardice, but not betrayal

In response to blitz questions during an interview with Vladimir Pozner, second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan said he is ready to forgive cowardice, but he can’t forgive betrayal.

- What is your greatest achievement in your personal life and career?

- In my personal life, it’s my career.

- If you caught a goldfish and it gave you the chance to make three wishes, what would you wish for?

- I would refuse.

- What flaw of people can you easily forgive?

- Cowardice.

- What flaw can you never forgive?

- Betrayal.

- Which human traits do you cherish the most?

- Loyalty.

- Satan offers you immortality and without preconditions. Would you accept it?

- No.

- What is your greatest strength?

- I am trying to choose between two options, but I will say resoluteness.

- What is your main weakness?

-I don’t have one, better yet, I don’t want to talk about it. I have enemies and don’t want to make any one of them happy.

- If you met the Lord, what would you say to Him now or at the end of your life?

- People usually meet the Lord when life is over. I would ask Him why he made me face trials and tribulations all my life.