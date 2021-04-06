Newspaper: Armenia Special Investigation Service questions several former, serving officials

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: According to Zhoghovurd daily’s information, former Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, current chief of the General Staff [of the Armed Forces] Artak Davtyan were questioned, as well as a notification was sent to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan within the framework of the case under investigation by the Special Investigation Service.

However, we could not find out whether Pashinyan has already been questioned or not, as the summons was sent recently, whereas the prime minister is in self-isolation, he does not communicate with anyone ahead of the meeting with RF [Russian Federation] President Vladimir Putin.

And Artak Davtyan was questioned when he had not yet again held—by virtue of law—the office of the Chief of the General Staff.

It should be reminded that the criminal case has been initiated at the Special Investigation Service under Article 308, Section 2 of the Criminal Code; that is, abuse of official powers. The thing is that Movses Hakobyan [former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and former Chief Military Inspector] had made a number of controversial statements (…) while talking about the reasons for the defeat of the Armenian side in the [recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war.

Besides, according to him, by the order of the prime minister himself, instead of replenishing the army, the volunteers were sent to the front line. And so, summoning officials for questioning is aimed at making revelations in that regard.