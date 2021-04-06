US issues notice on sanctions against Turkey over purchase of Russian S-400s

The US administration on Monday issued a notice on the sanctions against the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries that were earlier imposed over Turkey’s purchase of the Russian-made S-400 missile systems, TASS reported.
The relevant notification of the US State Department was published in the federal register’s collection of official documents of the US government.
According to the document, these restrictive measures apply to both the board of the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries and its head, as well as three other representatives of this agency's management.
The sanctions are imposed under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which is a US federal law.
The new notice states that these sanctions came into force on December 14, 2020.
The sanctions include a ban on issuing US licenses and permits for the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries, as well as a freeze on the assets of and US access restrictions for its leaders.