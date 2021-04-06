News
Tuesday
April 06
Newspaper: ARF Dashnaktsutyun to run in Armenia snap parliamentary elections in bloc with ex-President Kocharyan?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: In the first ten days of April, the assemblies of the [opposition] ARF [Dashnaktsutyun Party] structures will be convened to discuss the issues of Dashnaktsutyun’s running in the snap parliamentary elections [slated for June 20].

According to some rumors, the mood of running [in these elections] in an alliance with second president Robert Kocharyan is dominant within the ARF. Moreover, there is information that [ARF Supreme Body member] Ishkhan Saghatelyan, one of the leaders of the Homeland Salvation Movement [which demands the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan], will be number two on the electoral list. Despite that, a large number of ARF members are completely against running in an election under Pashinyan’s premiership and legitimizing the reproduction of his power.

(…) The ARF General Assembly (GA) will convene in Tsakhkadzor or Vanadzor, (…) and they will decide by voting on the matters of whether or not they will run in the upcoming elections and the format of running.

And the GA is planned for the end of April or the beginning of May.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
