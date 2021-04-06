New Zealand to open travel bubble with Australia

New Zealand announced on Tuesday that it would open the long-awaited travel bubble with Australia on April 19, the Associated Press reported.

The start of non-quarantine travel between neighboring countries will be a relief for families torn apart by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as for tour operators struggling with it.

Both countries have managed to stop the spread of the virus.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said health professionals said the risk of transmission from Australia was low and travel was now safe.

This so-called bubble will boost our economic recovery and will represent the world's leading mechanism for safely opening international travel while continuing to pursue a strategy to eradicate and prevent the spread of the virus, Ardern noted.

Australia earlier allowed New Zealanders to enter the country without being quarantined, but New Zealand has taken a more cautious approach, requiring travelers from Australia to spend two weeks in quarantine upon arrival.