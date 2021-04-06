News
President: Ensuring Homeland’s stable security begins with Artsakh’s development
President: Ensuring Homeland’s stable security begins with Artsakh’s development
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan, accompanied by Security Council Secretary Vitaly Balasanyan and a group of other officials, on Monday visited the Nakhichevanik community of the Askeran region and participated in the planting for a new park, initiated by a Diaspora Armenian businessman originally from Hadrut. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the press service of the Artsakh President.

"The way to have Hadrut and the other occupied regions returned and achieve the goals of ensuring the stable security of the Homeland begins with the development of Artsakh; one of its important components is the reorganization of the economy," said President Harutyunyan, participating in the planting of the first seedlings of the new park.

The President visited also Sarnaghbyur, Vardadzor, and Dahraz villages of Askeran region. Strengthening the line of contact, safe living of the population, housing, and development prospects of the region were discussed.
This text available in   Հայերեն
