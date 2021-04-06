Post-fire work in progress at Yerevan mart

YEREVAN. – The fire that broke out at Surmalu mart in Yerevan at around 3am Tuesday was put off at 8:39am.
Garegin Hakobyan, an official from the Yerevan Rescue Department, told reporters that post-fire work is in progress there at the moment.
"There is virtually no work to be done: there are a few small areas with smoke in the collapsed areas," he said.
Asked what could have caused the fire, Hakobyan said he could not answer such questions.
As Armenian News-NEWS.am reported earlier, at 3:07am Tuesday, the national crisis management center of received a call was from a Yerevan cannery that there was a big fire.
It turned out that the fire had broken out at the central building—about 2,000 square meters—of Surmalu mart.
The fire was contained at 6:24am.
But toy and household items’ stalls—along with property—were burned down.
Minister of Emergency Situations Andranik Piloyan was at the scene.