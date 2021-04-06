WarGonzo: Russia’s Putin talks to Armenia ex-President Kocharyan during his Moscow visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin talked to Armenia’s second President Kocharyan during the latter’s visit to Moscow. This was reported by the WarGonzo program sources at the Office of the Russian President.
"According to our information, Putin and Kocharyan communicated remotely (due to anti-coronavirus measures). Official messages will follow in the near future. The conversation lasted about an hour, the political crisis in Armenia, the upcoming [snap] parliamentary elections, the situation in Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)], and security issues were discussed.
Kocharyan talked to the Russian president before going to the [Russian] First Channel—to [the program of renowned journalist] Vladimir Pozner. Taking into account the certain television conjuncture and Pozner's status in the information agenda of the system of the [Russian] presidential administration department at federal television, it can be concluded that Vladimir Vladimirovich (Pozner) has invited Kocharyan to him not by chance. We will probably see in the near future how clearly this will reflect on Kocharyan's pre-election [popularity] rating directly in Armenia," the Telegram channel of the WarGonzo program notes.