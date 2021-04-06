News
Central Bank: Armenia national currency’s devaluation is manageable
Central Bank: Armenia national currency’s devaluation is manageable
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The devaluation of the Armenian dram is manageable. Nerses Yeritsyan, Vice-Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA), stated this at Tuesday’s meeting of the Standing Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs of the National Assembly.

According to him, the reason is the events taking place in the world. "The [US] dollar is rising against all world currencies. There are various inflationary pressures coming from abroad, and many other things. But the situation is under control," the CBA official assured.

To note, the exchange rate of the US dollar has recently increased considerably against the Armenian dram.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
