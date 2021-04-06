Armenia PM: We are interested in arms supplies from Russia

We are interested in arms supplies from Russia. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated this in an interview with Interfax.
"Armenia is focused on broad and long-term technico-military cooperation with the Russian Federation, which is in the long-term strategic interests of the two countries," he said.
"Taking into account that according to bilateral interstate agreements, two Armenian-Russian groups—the joint group of troops and the collective security joint regional air defense system in the Caucasus region—have been established and are operating in the territory of the Republic of Armenia, and the two countries are part of the CSTO, it is understandable that Armenia is very interested in [military] supplies from Russia," the Armenian PM said.
"For the same reasons, we [Armenia] are interested also in supplying of weapons and ammunition to the same extent the armed forces of the Russian Federation receive," Pashinyan added.
Also, he responded to the questions about whether Armenia is considering getting a new Russian loan for the purchase of more weapons and military equipment, what kind of weapons Yerevan needs, and when Armenia plans to repay its current loan received from Russia to purchase arms.
"Decisions on such issues will be made depending on the results of the army reforms that we are currently implementing. I see no grounds at this phase to discuss the sources and structure of funding. As for the current loan obligations, of course, they will be repaid properly and on time," he said.