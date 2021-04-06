News
Tuesday
April 06
News
Yerevan.Today: Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, Russia leader Putin talk again?
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

On Monday and Tuesday, the press reported that during his recent visit to Moscow, Armenia’s second President Kocharyan again—as in December last year—had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Yerevan.Today reports.

To verify the information, Yerevan.Today turned to Viktor Soghomonyan, head of the office of the second President. He did not answer any questions and made no comments, but, in fact, did not deny the fact of this telephone conversation.

It is noteworthy that on Monday, responding to renowned Russian journalist Vladimir Pozner's question, Kocharyan also made no comments in this regard.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
