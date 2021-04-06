Netanyahu receives mandate to form Israel's next government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received a mandate from President Reuven Rivlin to form a new government after the elections, Reuters reported.
The longest-serving Israeli leader since 2009 is now facing the daunting task of breaking out of an unprecedented political deadlock and attracting enough allies for the ruling coalition, the news agency said.
By law, Netanyahu will have 28 days to do this, with the option of a two-week extension, before President Reuven Rivlin chooses another candidate or asks parliament to choose one of them.
The fourth elections in Israel in two years were held on March 23 and ended with the fact that neither the right-wing bloc led by Netanyahu nor the promising alliance of his opponents received a parliamentary majority.
But in Rivlin's consultations with political parties on Monday on a mandate to create a coalition, Netanyahu received more support, leading to formal approval for the formation of a Netanyahu government.