Court denies motion to ensure Armenia army ex-deputy chief’s lawsuit
Court denies motion to ensure Armenia army ex-deputy chief’s lawsuit
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Administrative Court of Armenia has denied the motion to secure the lawsuit by the former deputy chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, Tiran Khachatryan. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the DataLex Judicial Information System.

With the aforesaid lawsuit, Khachatryan asks the court to obligate the minister of defense to reinstate him as the First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

On March 30, the Administrative Court accepted for proceedings Khachatryan's lawsuit against the minister of defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Tiran Khachatryan has filed another lawsuit—this time against President Armen Sarkissian, asking the court to annul the presidential decree dismissing Khachatryan from the post of First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
