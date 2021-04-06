Defense, high-tech ministers confer on Armenia military industry

Armenia President, parliament committee head discuss Judicial Code changes

Militants release over 1,800 prisoners from prison in Nigeria

Karabakh war in the volatile regions: The lessons of defeat in cyberspace

Armenia PM dismisses deputy justice minister, appoints her first deputy

Armenia PM adviser is sacked

Armenia education minister receives President of Jean Moulin University Lyon 3

One dollar passes AMD 535 threshold in Armenia

Netanyahu receives mandate to form Israel's next government

Armenia has new deputy justice minister

Armenia to have centralized register of bank accounts

France senator to Karabakh parliament speaker: I accept your invitation to come, discover Artsakh

Karabakh citizen throws grenade at resident's mansion, roof and bathroom damaged

Armenia high-tech industry minister visits Military-Industrial Committee

Armenia opposition movement candidate for PM: I do not accept elections

Armenia President receives Central Bank chief

Kremlin confirms Putin’s telephone conversation with Armenia ex-President Kocharyan

European Parliament member visits Yerevan military pantheon (PHOTOS)

New Zealand to open travel bubble with Australia

Court denies motion to ensure Armenia army ex-deputy chief’s lawsuit

Azerbaijanis throw stones at car with Armenian license plates

Armenia National Security Service ex-director, Special Investigation Service chief wiretapping case is dropped

Armenia opposition movement rally kicks off in Sevan

Armenia PM: We are interested in arms supplies from Russia

Yerevan.Today: Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, Russia leader Putin talk again?

Central Bank: Armenia national currency’s devaluation is manageable

WarGonzo: Russia’s Putin talks to Armenia ex-President Kocharyan during his Moscow visit

PM says Turkey needs to change its policy towards Armenia to restore economic image in region

Pentagon “closely monitoring” Russia activities in Arctic

Yerevan shopping market official: There were 18 stalls, 4 storages at fire site

760 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

President: Ensuring Homeland’s stable security begins with Artsakh’s development

Post-fire work in progress at Yerevan mart

Call to UNESCO: Azerbaijan is destroying Armenian heritage sites now under its control

US issues notice on sanctions against Turkey over purchase of Russian S-400s

Large fire breaks out at Yerevan shopping center (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Armenia Special Investigation Service questions several former, serving officials

Newspaper: ARF Dashnaktsutyun to run in Armenia snap parliamentary elections in bloc with ex-President Kocharyan?

Egypt man kills own kids with help of 2 wives

Mexico President to not be vaccinated against coronavirus

Afghan President prepares new peace proposal with Taliban

Robert Kocharyan: Armenia authorities rejected warnings about war

Armenia 2nd President: Russia did everything it could to stop the war

Robert Kocharyan: If borders are opened, Turkey will do in Armenia what it did in Adjara

Armenia 2nd President: If Putin didn't personally interfere, we Armenians would have lost Karabakh completely

Robert Kocharyan: Armenia authorities consistently destroyed combat readiness of Armed Forces

Armenia 2nd President: I can forgive cowardice, but not betrayal

Armenia 2nd President: Authorities deceived people for 44 days, saying Armenians were winning the war

Talks underway to form bloc to run in Armenia snap parliamentary elections, says ex-President Kocharyan

ArmLur.am: Armenia MOD representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan dismissed

Tarasov: Russia is consistent with Karabakh issue, Putin is personally dealing with it

US to call for global minimum corporate tax rate

Robert Kocharyan says situation in Armenia is unsatisfactory

Armenia Ombudsman raises issue of immediate return of POWs during meeting with French Member of European Parliament

Kremlin: Russia doesn't pose a threat to any country, including Ukraine

Karabakh emergency situations service: Works for detection of ammunition to be carried out in several settlements

Mediaport releases sensational voice recording linked to Armenia PM's advisor and investigation of ex-officials' cases

Date for first court hearing over case of ex-deputy chief of Armenian army's General Staff set for May 4

Criminal case launched against mayor of Karabakh's Shushi

Greece urges new government of Libya to abandon deal on maritime borders with Turkey

Armenia opposition Homeland Salvation Movement to hold rally on Apr. 6

Aliyev assigns to consider construction of reservoirs in occupied territories of Karabakh

Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for remains of deceased servicemen in Jrakan (Jebrayil) were fruitless

Armenia PM sacks deputy head of department of Inspection Bodies' Coordination Bureau

Karabakh Security Council Secretary receives members of Yezidi community of Armenia

Disgraced Jordanian Prince Hamzah bin Hussein says he will not obey army orders

Tarasov: Yerevan's mistakes in relations with Russia led to defeat in war

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council rejects Justice Ministry's motion to subject judge to disciplinary liability

Latest on Putin-Pashinyan forthcoming meeting, searches in Karabakh, and COVID-19 in Armenia, 05.04.21 digest

Expert: Cluster munitions found and destroyed in one of Armenia's villages in February

Armenia 2nd President: Prosecutor General's Office trying to reclassify charge

Dubai police arrests group of people on charges of public debauchery over videos of naked women

Armenia President receives education, science, culture and sport minister

Israeli spy arrested in Iran

Riyadh is sure that Iran's ballistic program will be negotiated amid new nuclear deal

Expert: Surface area of mined area in Armenia exceeds 17,000,000 square meters

Taiwan's defense ministry announces invasion of Chinese fighters

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan gives interview to Vladimir Pozner

First batch of COVAX vaccines sent to Iran

Tatoyan: Azerbaijan MPs disseminate extremist insults, hatred towards Armenia ombudsman

Armenia ex-president Robert Kocharyan intends to participate in snap parliamentary elections at head of parties bloc

President posthumously awards Hero of Artsakh title to 2 servicemen

Senior Israeli officials concerned by US policy towards Iran

Dollar gains value in Armenia

Putin, Pashinyan to discuss actions aimed at solving problems in Karabakh

Armenia prosecutor general files cassation appeal against judge's case

Armenia Health Ministry proposes to conduct autopsy on people who died from COVID-19

Armenia National Assembly majority leader reflects on rumors about being appointed ambassador to US

Armenia ruling faction MP to be replaced by next candidate on political party's list

Parliament majority leader: Reconsideration of Turkey's approach can be basis for Armenia too

LA Times editorial: President Biden, call it by its name: the Armenian genocide

Israel resumes trial of PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Armenia Syunik Province resident feels fine after mine explosion

Armenia opposition MP on country's relations with Turkey

Armenia legislature majority leader says they will not address ruling party electoral list before May

Armenia parliament majority leader: PM Pashinyan will resign in late April

Which Armenia Electoral Code provisions will be applied during forthcoming snap elections?

Landmine explosions in Karabakh occupied territories kill 20 Azerbaijanis

Maoist attack kills 22 security forces in India

Floods and landslides kill 76 people in southeastern Indonesia