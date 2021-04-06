Armenia education minister receives President of Jean Moulin University Lyon 3

During a meeting with President of Jean Moulin University Lyon 3 Eric Carpano, who is on a working visit to Armenia, and Rector of the French University in Armenia Bertrand Venard, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia Vahram Dumanyan said Armenia is ready to consider the prospects for scientific and educational activities being carried out in Armenia with the support of Jean Moulin University Lyon 3.
As reported the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport, Minister Dumanyan welcomed Carpano’s visit and emphasized that joint educational and cultural programs serve as the best way to strengthen and expand the Armenian-French friendship and cooperation.
“Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the war, last year was a very difficult year for Armenia, but we always felt and highly appreciate France’s support. We will surely overcome all the hardships and are taking active steps in this direction to enhance the education sector since a high level of education is the major guarantee for any country’s security,” Dumanyan said.
Carpano expressed gratitude for the reception and stated that he is ready to continue and expand the partnership. “I have already had an opportunity to talk to the students of the French University in Armenia, and I must say that I admire the level of education. The youth are the future of Armenia, and the investments in universities are investments for a strong future,” he said.
Rector of the French University in Armenia Bertrand Venard also highlighted the fact that the University will continue the path to progress for the strengthening of the Armenian-French friendship and the development of Armenia.
During the meeting, the interlocutors also talked about the idea of creating an "Academic City" in Armenia and underscored its importance.