One dollar passes AMD 535 threshold in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 535.11/$1 in Armenia on Tuesday; this is up by AMD 1.27 from Monday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 632.07 (up by AMD 5.34), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 740 (up by AMD 0.42), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7 (up by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 418.32, AMD 29,695.28 and AMD 20,627.82, respectively.
