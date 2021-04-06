News
Iran is mechanically testing its next-generation IR-9 centrifuges
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran is mechanically testing its next-generation IR-9 centrifuges, the spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi noted.

One of the advances in uranium enrichment is the start of mechanical testing of the IR-9 centrifuge, Kamalvandi noted.

According to him, the productivity of the IR-9 centrifuge can be 50 SWU - a standard measure of work required for the separation of uranium isotopes.

The productivity of IR-8 centrifuges, which are currently in operation in the country, reaches 24 SWU.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
