Iran is mechanically testing its next-generation IR-9 centrifuges, the spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi noted.
One of the advances in uranium enrichment is the start of mechanical testing of the IR-9 centrifuge, Kamalvandi noted.
According to him, the productivity of the IR-9 centrifuge can be 50 SWU - a standard measure of work required for the separation of uranium isotopes.
The productivity of IR-8 centrifuges, which are currently in operation in the country, reaches 24 SWU.