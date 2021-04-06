North Korea is the first country to refuse to participate in Tokyo Olympics

North Korea became the first country to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus concerns. The decision highlights the challenges Japan is facing as it struggles to host a global sporting event amid the raging pandemic.
The North Korean sports ministry reported that the National Olympic Committee decided not to participate in the Games to protect athletes from the global public health crisis caused by COVID-19.
The pandemic has already caused the postponement of the Olympics, which was scheduled for 2020, and the organizers have tried to take preventive measures to ensure the safety of athletes and residents.
However, there are still concerns that the Olympics could exacerbate the spread of the virus, and the rising number of cases in Japan and the slow introduction of the vaccine are raising questions from the public about whether the Games should be held at all.
The Japanese Olympic Committee said North Korea has not yet notified it that it will not participate in the Tokyo Games.
South Korea's unification ministry expressed regret over North Korea's decision, saying it hoped the Tokyo Olympics would provide an opportunity to improve inter-Korean relations, which were waning amid an impasse in larger nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang.