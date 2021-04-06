News
Tuesday
April 06
Tuesday
April 06
Group of Chinese aircraft carriers conducts drills near Taiwan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

A group of Chinese aircraft carriers is conducting exercises near Taiwan, and such exercises will become regular, according to Reuters, citing the Chinese Navy.

The carrier group, led by Liaoning, the country's first aircraft carrier to enter service, is conducting routine drills in waters off Taiwan, according to the statement.

The aim is to increase the ability to defend national sovereignty and security. 

Similar drills will be held regularly in the future.

Earlier, the Taiwan defense ministry announced the invasion of the Chinese air force into the identification zone of the island's air defense.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
