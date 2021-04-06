News
Tuesday
April 06
Armenia President, parliament committee head discuss Judicial Code changes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – President Armen Sarkissian on Tuesday received Vladimir Vardanyan, an MP from the majority My Step faction and chairman of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia, the President's press office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

They reflected on the legislative package on making amendments and addenda to the Law on the Judicial Code, and which is adopted by the NA and submitted to the President for signature.

Cooperation between the Office of the President and the aforesaid committee of the NA were also discussed.
