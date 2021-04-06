News
Armenia PM plans to discuss military-technical cooperation during meeting with Putin
Armenia PM plans to discuss military-technical cooperation during meeting with Putin
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

In an interview with RIA Novosti, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said he plans to discuss military-technical cooperation issues with President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

Pashinyan added that all sectors of the allied relations between Armenia and Russia are on the agenda and stated that the Armenian Armed Forces have already launched scaled reforms that are being implemented through close cooperation with Russia.

“I must say that Armenia has already launched large-scale reforms in the army, and relevant consultations are being held, taking into consideration the close, allied and partnering ties with the Russian Federation in military and military-technical cooperation,” Pashinyan said, adding that the process of replenishing the Armed Forces of Armenia with state-of-the-art military-technical resources has been and will be one of the priorities of the Armenian government and will always be in the latter’s focus.

On April 7, Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Moscow where he will have a meeting with Putin.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
