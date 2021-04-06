News
Tuesday
April 06
News
Armenia PM: Relations with Russia have been and will be a priority for the Armenian government
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Relations with Russia have been and will be a priority for the Government of Armenia. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia said in an interview with RIA Novosti ahead of his visit to Moscow and his meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin on April 7.

“As far as the relations with Russia are concerned, they have been and will be one of the priorities of the Government of Armenia, and I am certain that the allied ties between Armenia and Russia will develop in all sectors on the basis of the mutual trust and the centuries-old friendly ties between our peoples,” he said.

RIA Novosti states that before Pashinyan came to power in 2018, he would criticize the unions to which the Russian Federation has acceded, including the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization. However, after he became Prime Minister, he refused to make drastic changes in Armenia’s foreign policy. However, analysts say Pashinyan’s circle is more inclined to cooperate with the West.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
