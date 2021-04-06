Court rules to terminate criminal prosecution against Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction today rendered a decision to terminate criminal prosecution against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan; former Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Seyran Ohanyan; former Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Colonel-General Yuri Khachaturov and former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevogyan under Article 300.1 (overthrow of the constitutional order) of the Criminal Code of Armenia, meaning the pre-trial measures chosen for them have been lifted.
On March 26, the Constitutional Court declared Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code as non-compliant with Article 78 (principle of proportionality) and Article 79 (principle of certainty) of the Constitution of Armenia and invalid.
Kocharyan, Khachaturov, Gevorgyan and Ohanyan were charged under Article 300.1.
In May 2019, the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction not only ruled to release Robert Kocharyan, but also ruled to suspend case proceedings and apply to the Constitutional Court to verify compliance of the charge brought against Kocharyan (article on overthrow of constitutional order) with the Constitution.