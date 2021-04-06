News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 06
USD
535.11
EUR
632.07
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
535.11
EUR
632.07
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Court rules to terminate criminal prosecution against Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials
Court rules to terminate criminal prosecution against Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction today rendered a decision to terminate criminal prosecution against second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan; former Minister of Defense, Colonel-General Seyran Ohanyan; former Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Colonel-General Yuri Khachaturov and former Deputy Prime Minister Armen Gevogyan under Article 300.1 (overthrow of the constitutional order) of the Criminal Code of Armenia, meaning the pre-trial measures chosen for them have been lifted.

On March 26, the Constitutional Court declared Article 300.1 of the Criminal Code as non-compliant with Article 78 (principle of proportionality) and Article 79 (principle of certainty) of the Constitution of Armenia and invalid.

Kocharyan, Khachaturov, Gevorgyan and Ohanyan were charged under Article 300.1.

In May 2019, the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction not only ruled to release Robert Kocharyan, but also ruled to suspend case proceedings and apply to the Constitutional Court to verify compliance of the charge brought against Kocharyan (article on overthrow of constitutional order) with the Constitution.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Prosecutor for case of Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials claims that court decision may be reviewed
Commenting on the court’s decision, the...
 Armenia 2nd President's attorney: No grounds for bringing new charge or reclassifying
Orbelyan highlighted that the criminal prosecution was...
 Armenia 2nd President: Prosecutor General's Office trying to reclassify charge
On March 25, the Constitutional Court promulgated...
 Court to announce decision on criminal prosecution against Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials on Apr. 6
On March 25, the Constitutional Court promulgated...
 Armenia 2nd President's attorney demands that court terminate criminal prosecution
In response to a specifying question...
 Armenia Prosecutor General addresses Constitutional Court under case of Robert Kocharyan and other ex-officials
The aforementioned attests to the fact that only after...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos