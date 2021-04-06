Armenia PM assures that there won't be a need to dispute the results of elections

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assures that the upcoming snap parliamentary elections will be held in such a way that they aren’t disputed.

Pashinyan recalled that the authorities have offered to hold snap parliamentary elections “in order to get out of the tense political situation created after the war in Artsakh” and that it was recently decided to hold snap elections after discussions with the parliamentary opposition and the extra-parliamentary opposition. According to Pashinyan, the elections held in December 2018 when he became Prime Minister “were unique because the results of the elections weren’t disputed in the Constitutional Court for the first time since 1996”.

“I’m certain that the upcoming elections will also be held at a high level. I’m also certain that the people will form a legitimate government through expression of free will once again. We can ensure the holding of such elections so that there won’t be a need to dispute the results,” Pashinyan told RIA Novosti, adding that the country’s ruling Civil Contract Party is currently preparing for the elections and holding discussions on the issue.