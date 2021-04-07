Sudan government votes in favor of repealing law banning relations with Israel

Sudan’s Cabinet voted on Tuesday to repeal a 1958 law that forbade diplomatic and business relations with Israel, it said in a statement, the latest development in relations between the two countries, Reuters reported.
The move needs the approval of a joint meeting of Sudan’s sovereign council and Cabinet, which serves as Sudan’s interim legislative body, to come into effect, the Cabinet said.
Sudan last year joined the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco in agreeing to move toward normalized relations with Israel in Abraham Accords deals brokered by the Trump administration.