Armenia President receives Dean of Faculty of Law at Yerevan State University

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian today received Dean of the Faculty of Law at Yerevan State University, PhD in Law, Professor and academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia Gagik Ghazinyan, as reported on the official website of the President of Armenia.
Professor Ghazinyan expressed his opinion on the package of bills on making amendments and supplements to the Judicial Code of Armenia submitted to the President for signature and emphasized that he has also shared his approaches through a public announcement.
President Sarkissian said he is aware of Ghazinyan’s and other people’s opinions on the package of bills and is holding meetings with representatives of the legal community as a way of responding to those views.