Karabakh President convenes consultation devoted to internal security issues

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today convened a consultation devoted to certain issues related to ensuring of internal security. As reported the Central Information Department of the Office of the President of Artsakh, issues related to maintenance of public order, crime prevention, as well as law-enforcement authorities’ rapid and effective responses to publicly resonant issues were discussed during the consultation.
The heads of law-enforcement bodies delivered reports on suicides and certain crimes committed through the use of weapons that have been recorded over the past few months. Harutyunyan demanded that the law-enforcement authorities act transparency and promptly.
The interlocutors also discussed the Issues related to safety in settlements and on roads that are now in the zone near the frontline due to the hostilities that took place.