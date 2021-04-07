News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 07
USD
535.11
EUR
632.07
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
535.11
EUR
632.07
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
China to suspend flights from Turkey
China to suspend flights from Turkey
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Civil Aviation Administration of China is suspending all flights from Turkey via Turkish Airlines for a month starting April 19 to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Fourteen passengers tested positive for coronavirus during the last flight of this airline to China on March 24, according to the Turizm Ajansi news website.

In recent weeks, there has been a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey. In the last 24 hours, 42,551 new cases were registered, and 193 people died.

China has suspended flights from Rwanda and Ethiopia, too.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Rome citizens are against coronavirus-related restrictions
Cafes and restaurants have been...
 UK to begin vaccination with Moderna in mid-April
The minister also expressed confidence that the government will meet the goal of providing...
 North Korea is the first country to refuse to participate in Tokyo Olympics
The North Korean sports ministry reported that the National Olympic Committee decided not to participate in the Games...
 Germany hopes to vaccinate every fifth inhabitant against COVID-19 by early May,
In the second quarter of 2021, the pace of the vaccination campaign is set to accelerate...
 New Zealand to open travel bubble with Australia
This so-called bubble will boost our economic recovery and will represent the world's leading mechanism...
 Mexico President to not be vaccinated against coronavirus
Obrador changed his mind…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos