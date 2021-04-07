China to suspend flights from Turkey

The Civil Aviation Administration of China is suspending all flights from Turkey via Turkish Airlines for a month starting April 19 to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Fourteen passengers tested positive for coronavirus during the last flight of this airline to China on March 24, according to the Turizm Ajansi news website.
In recent weeks, there has been a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Turkey. In the last 24 hours, 42,551 new cases were registered, and 193 people died.
China has suspended flights from Rwanda and Ethiopia, too.