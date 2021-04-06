Rome citizens are against coronavirus-related restrictions

Owners of restaurants and other citizens of Rome who are discontent with the restrictions set due to the coronavirus clashed with police officers during a protest near the parliament building.
LaPress reports that one policeman was injured during the clash.
A few hundred demonstrators had lowered their face masks and were chanting “Job” and “Freedom”. Some were throwing smoke bombs and other objects.
Cafes and restaurants have been closed for at least until April. There is only food delivery and takeaway.