American auto industry turns to government for help amid disruption of production danger

Rome citizens are against coronavirus-related restrictions

Brother of Armenia Security Council Secretary's advisor throws grenade at house of Artsakhbank manager

UK to begin vaccination with Moderna in mid-April

Armenia Ombudsman: There needs to be a buffer zone in Syunik Province

Prosecutor for case of Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials claims that court decision may be reviewed

Iran defense minister: No limit to export of Iranian arms

Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for remains of deceased servicemen in Hadrut fruitless

Armenia 2nd President's attorney: No grounds for bringing new charge or reclassifying

Armenia PM plans to discuss military-technical cooperation during meeting with Putin

Armenia PM makes statement on normalization of relations with General Staff of Armed Forces

Armenia President meets with group of lawyers and advocates

White House on Ukraine wanting to join NATO

Group of Chinese aircraft carriers conducts drills near Taiwan

Karabakh President convenes consultation devoted to internal security issues

Armenia Armed Forces conduct air defense training exercises

North Korea is the first country to refuse to participate in Tokyo Olympics

Armenian MFA Spokesperson: Azerbaijan made every effort to disrupt demining programs in Armenia and Artsakh

Armenia's defense and health ministers discuss medical services for servicemen

Armenia President receives Dean of Faculty of Law at Yerevan State University

Armenia Constitutional Court to resume case proceedings based on ex-Prosecutor General's application

Ex-president to take part in Armenia snap parliament elections, fire in Yerevan mart, Apr. 6 digest

Armenia PM assures that there won't be a need to dispute the results of elections

Armenian politician: Unblocking of communication links is only in interests of Armenia's enemies

Iran is mechanically testing its next-generation IR-9 centrifuges

Armenia PM: Relations with Russia have been and will be a priority for the Armenian government

Armenia PM signs decision on compensation for damages caused to servicemen's life and health

Armenia opposition: We will participate in elections to carry out our plan to make traitor resign

Armenia President, Supreme Judicial Council head discuss package of changes to Judicial Code

Germany hopes to vaccinate every fifth inhabitant against COVID-19 by early May,

Court rules to terminate criminal prosecution against Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials

Defense, high-tech ministers confer on Armenia military industry

Armenia President, parliament committee head discuss Judicial Code changes

Militants release over 1,800 prisoners from prison in Nigeria

Karabakh war in the volatile regions: The lessons of defeat in cyberspace

Armenia PM dismisses deputy justice minister, appoints her first deputy

Armenia PM adviser is sacked

Armenia education minister receives President of Jean Moulin University Lyon 3

One dollar passes AMD 535 threshold in Armenia

Netanyahu receives mandate to form Israel's next government

Armenia has new deputy justice minister

Armenia to have centralized register of bank accounts

France senator to Karabakh parliament speaker: I accept your invitation to come, discover Artsakh

Karabakh citizen throws grenade at resident's mansion, roof and bathroom damaged

Armenia high-tech industry minister visits Military-Industrial Committee

Armenia opposition movement candidate for PM: I do not accept elections

Armenia President receives Central Bank chief

Kremlin confirms Putin’s telephone conversation with Armenia ex-President Kocharyan

European Parliament member visits Yerevan military pantheon (PHOTOS)

New Zealand to open travel bubble with Australia

Court denies motion to ensure Armenia army ex-deputy chief’s lawsuit

Azerbaijanis throw stones at car with Armenian license plates

Armenia National Security Service ex-director, Special Investigation Service chief wiretapping case is dropped

Armenia opposition movement rally kicks off in Sevan

Armenia PM: We are interested in arms supplies from Russia

Yerevan.Today: Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, Russia leader Putin talk again?

Central Bank: Armenia national currency’s devaluation is manageable

WarGonzo: Russia’s Putin talks to Armenia ex-President Kocharyan during his Moscow visit

PM says Turkey needs to change its policy towards Armenia to restore economic image in region

Pentagon “closely monitoring” Russia activities in Arctic

Yerevan shopping market official: There were 18 stalls, 4 storages at fire site

760 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

President: Ensuring Homeland’s stable security begins with Artsakh’s development

Post-fire work in progress at Yerevan mart

Call to UNESCO: Azerbaijan is destroying Armenian heritage sites now under its control

US issues notice on sanctions against Turkey over purchase of Russian S-400s

Large fire breaks out at Yerevan shopping center (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Armenia Special Investigation Service questions several former, serving officials

Newspaper: ARF Dashnaktsutyun to run in Armenia snap parliamentary elections in bloc with ex-President Kocharyan?

Egypt man kills own kids with help of 2 wives

Mexico President to not be vaccinated against coronavirus

Afghan President prepares new peace proposal with Taliban

Robert Kocharyan: Armenia authorities rejected warnings about war

Armenia 2nd President: Russia did everything it could to stop the war

Robert Kocharyan: If borders are opened, Turkey will do in Armenia what it did in Adjara

Armenia 2nd President: If Putin didn't personally interfere, we Armenians would have lost Karabakh completely

Robert Kocharyan: Armenia authorities consistently destroyed combat readiness of Armed Forces

Armenia 2nd President: I can forgive cowardice, but not betrayal

Armenia 2nd President: Authorities deceived people for 44 days, saying Armenians were winning the war

Talks underway to form bloc to run in Armenia snap parliamentary elections, says ex-President Kocharyan

ArmLur.am: Armenia MOD representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan dismissed

Tarasov: Russia is consistent with Karabakh issue, Putin is personally dealing with it

US to call for global minimum corporate tax rate

Robert Kocharyan says situation in Armenia is unsatisfactory

Armenia Ombudsman raises issue of immediate return of POWs during meeting with French Member of European Parliament

Kremlin: Russia doesn't pose a threat to any country, including Ukraine

Karabakh emergency situations service: Works for detection of ammunition to be carried out in several settlements

Mediaport releases sensational voice recording linked to Armenia PM's advisor and investigation of ex-officials' cases

Date for first court hearing over case of ex-deputy chief of Armenian army's General Staff set for May 4

Criminal case launched against mayor of Karabakh's Shushi

Greece urges new government of Libya to abandon deal on maritime borders with Turkey

Armenia opposition Homeland Salvation Movement to hold rally on Apr. 6

Aliyev assigns to consider construction of reservoirs in occupied territories of Karabakh

Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for remains of deceased servicemen in Jrakan (Jebrayil) were fruitless

Armenia PM sacks deputy head of department of Inspection Bodies' Coordination Bureau

Karabakh Security Council Secretary receives members of Yezidi community of Armenia

Disgraced Jordanian Prince Hamzah bin Hussein says he will not obey army orders

Tarasov: Yerevan's mistakes in relations with Russia led to defeat in war

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council rejects Justice Ministry's motion to subject judge to disciplinary liability

Latest on Putin-Pashinyan forthcoming meeting, searches in Karabakh, and COVID-19 in Armenia, 05.04.21 digest