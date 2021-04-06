News
Brother of Armenia Security Council Secretary's advisor throws grenade at house of Artsakhbank manager
Brother of Armenia Security Council Secretary's advisor throws grenade at house of Artsakhbank manager
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Incidents

According to Mediaport’s sources, a strange incident was recorded in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) yesterday.

A person threw a grenade at the house of Artsakhbank’s manager in the city of Martuni. Fortunately, there are no victims after the explosion.

Later, it was clarified that the person who had thrown the grenade is Narek Ghahramanyan, brother of Sevak Ghahramanyan, who is the Advisor to Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan.

As reported earlier, 33-year-old resident N. Gh. threw a grenade at the mansion of A. A. on one of the streets of Martuni, after which the grenade exploded and damaged the roof and bathroom.

Karabakh citizen throws grenade at resident's mansion, roof and bathroom damaged
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
