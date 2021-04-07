News
Wednesday
April 07
News
Wednesday
April 07
Newspaper: Which political forces will Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan form bloc with?
Newspaper: Which political forces will Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan form bloc with?
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: RA 2nd President Robert Kocharyan announced in an interview with the Russian First Channel yesterday that he will run in the snap [parliamentary] elections [slated for June 20] with a bloc, will lead the election bloc of 2 or 3 parties, without mentioning which forces are in question.

According to some information, one is the ARF [Dashnaktsutyun Party], the second—the newly created Reviving Armenia [party] (…) of the former provincial governor of Syunik, Vahe Hakobyan.

The third may be the Homeland [party] of former NSS [National Security Service] director Artur Vanetsyan, with whom negotiations are underway.

Representatives of [some] other [political] forces will also be on the [electoral] list [of this bloc].
This text available in   Հայերեն
