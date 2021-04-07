COVID-19 deaths in Brazil exceed 4,000 mark

Over 4,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been recorded in Brazil, BBC reported.

Hospitals are overcrowded, people are dying while waiting for treatment in some cities, and the health care system in many areas is on the verge of collapse.

The total death toll in the country now stands at almost 337,000, second only to the United States in statistics.

However, President Jair Bollonaro continues to oppose any measures to contain the pace of the pandemic.

He argues that the damage to the economy from the quarantine will be worse than the consequences of the coronavirus itself.

Speaking to supporters on Tuesday, he criticized the quarantine measures, saying they led to obesity, depression, and unemployment. However, he did not comment on the 4,195 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

To date, Brazil has recorded over 13 million cases of coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health. About 66,570 people died from the COVID-19 in March, more than double the previous monthly record.