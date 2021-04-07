News
Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan will try to gain Russia's trust with today's meeting
Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan will try to gain Russia's trust with today's meeting
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd newspaper of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: Today, the meeting of RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and RF [Russian Federation] President Vladimir Putin will take place.

Interestingly, Moscow, which had always stated that, for example, the issue of whether or not the prime minister should resign is Armenia's internal affair, this time does not hide that the issue of the forthcoming snap [parliamentary] elections in Armenia will also be discussed in Moscow.

And taking into account that a week ago Vladimir Putin had a [telephone] conversation with RA second President Robert Kocharyan and the latter was in Moscow, the situation is becoming more interesting.

In a conversation with Zhoghovurd daily, Russian political scientist Stanislav Pritchin expressed a view that with this meeting, Pashinyan will try to get Russia's trust. "A part of the Armenian society reacted negatively to the result of the negotiations, but there is a wing that supports it; of course, less than in 2018. This is a new reality for Nikol Pashinyan, and, of course, support is important here so that he can go to the elections with more confidence," the Russian political scientist predicted.
