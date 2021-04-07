California plans to fully open its economy on June 15

California will fully open its economy on June 15 if COVID-19 hospitalization rates are low and stable and vaccine supplies are sufficient for anyone over 16 who wants to undergo inoculation, governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday.

“We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic,” Newsom said. “We will need to remain vigilant, and continue the practices that got us here – wearing masks and getting vaccinated – but the light at the end of this tunnel has never been brighter.”

According to him, if the number of cases is low and vaccines are readily available, businesses will be allowed to reopen fully, but they will still require masks and encourage people to get vaccinated, Reuters reported.

California was one of the first American states to shut down its economies since the pandemic began last year, and at one point the country had its toughest restrictions. Several other US states, including Texas, have already lifted most of their restrictions.

California has reported nearly 3.6 million COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, and nearly 59,000 deaths, according to government records. On Monday, 2,112 new cases were identified in the state.