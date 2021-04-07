News
US announces its desire to discuss with its allies possible boycott of Beijing Olympics
US announces its desire to discuss with its allies possible boycott of Beijing Olympics
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that the United States wants to discuss with allies the issue of boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.

According to him, this is something that the US certainly wants to discuss and understands that a coordinated approach will not only be in the US interests, but also the interests of their allies and partners.

Earlier, 180 human rights organizations called for a boycott of the Beijing Olympics in connection with human rights violations in the country.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
