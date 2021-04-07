Armenia PM: We have done, are doing everything possible to bring our brothers back to homeland

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has issued a congratulatory message to Armenian women on the occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Day.

"We have been celebrating this holiday for two years in a row during a difficult period. First the [COVID-19] pandemic, then the war unleashed against Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] kept us all in alarm and pain. During this difficult period, you are able to strengthen your families, close ones, each other with your strength and energy, and you yourselves stay strong (…).

I extend special words of homage to the mothers, wives, sisters, and daughters of our brothers who became martyrs in the Artsakh wars. I realize that nothing can comfort you, but I am sure that it is the strong, flourishing, self-confident, and developing homeland that shall become a band-aid to your wounds.

I extend words of comfort to the mothers, wives, daughters, and sisters of our captive compatriots. We have done and are doing everything possible to bring our brothers back to the homeland.

I am convinced that together, shoulder to shoulder, we will be able to make our country stand on its feet by working for developing, upgrading, and forward-looking Armenia and Artsakh.

I am sure that no difficulty can oppress you. Our spirit of seeing the homeland improved and prosperous, free and happy will never give up," the Armenian PM’s message reads in part.