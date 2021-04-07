Artsakh President: Conflicting feelings have become heavier in our souls today

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan has issued a congratulatory message to women on the occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Day.
"(…) today the conflicting feelings have become heavier in our souls. On the one hand, the unspeakable pain and sorrow, the suffering and bitterness that cannot be alleviated by any word, and on the other hand, the imperative of finding new strength and surviving that we all face.
Today, first of all, I bow my head before all the mothers, sisters, wives, and daughters whose close ones have become martyrs for the defense of the homeland, to those who are still waiting for their close ones, cherishing deep within their souls the ray of hope that they will see and hug their loved ones again.
The Armenian woman has always stood out with her endurance, wisdom, unwavering and self-sacrificing devotion. I wish that the love and warmth, care and kindness you have given be returned to you many times," the Artsakh President’s message reads in particular.