European Commission head was not given chair during talks with Erdogan
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics


The head of the European Commission, Ursul von der Leyen, was not given a chair during talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, The Washington Post reported.

The footage shows that the head of the EC did not get a seat in the meeting room, since there were only two chairs, one of which was taken by the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

As a result, von der Leyen had to sit on the sofa opposite Turkish FM Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is of a lower rank according to diplomatic protocol.

Besides, according to accepted norms, this place during such meetings is usually occupied by translators and other participants in the meeting.

Member of the European Parliament, MP Sophie in 't Veld believes that what happened was not an accident.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
