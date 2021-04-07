Armenia President: Mothers have been most important pillars of homeland

Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian has issued a congratulatory message to women on the occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Day.

“You are the first to hear the voice of new life and to feel the pain of loss.

I bow with gratitude to all of you.

Both in time of peace and trouble, and all the more, in time of war, mothers have been the most important pillars of the homeland. And even if that pillar shook with pain, it never broke and continued to hold the foundation of the family, home, and country.

Mother's endless love and warmth, care and support are the most valuable gifts we receive in our lives. Let us be able not only to return all this with dignity to mothers but also to pass it on to our generations and to transform it into love for the homeland,” the Armenian President’s message reads in part.