Armenia army chief visits eastern border zone

YEREVAN. – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Artak Davtyan, on Tuesday visited the military units located in the eastern direction of Armenia, and inspected the level of readiness of their personnel, the Ministry of Defense informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces visited the outposts of a military unit, and got familiarized with the situation in the given part of the border zone, the conditions of combat duty there, and the engineering and fortification works being carried out on the front line.
Furthermore, Davtyan instructed the commanders of these military divisions to further increase the level of physical, combat-, moral, and psychological readiness of their personnel.