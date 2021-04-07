Poland envoy to deputy PM: New humanitarian aid against coronavirus will arrive in Armenia in mid-April

Police apprehend wife of Armenia national hero Tiran Khachatryan

Police try to apprehend wife of Armenia opposition's candidate for PM Vazgen Manukyan

Armenia justice minister on judicial reforms: We have to admit that we have failures in some issues

Opposition movement women’s picket participants march to Yerevan central police station

Police: 15 people apprehended from Armenia government building courtyard

Armenia PM paying working visit to Moscow

Armenia, Russia defense ministers discuss Karabakh

Opposition movement women’s protest participants try to enter Armenia government building

Armenia ex-President Sargsyan: Motherly love, care is the most stable, powerful, valuable (PHOTOS)

Armenia army chief visits eastern border zone

Women’s protest initiated by opposition movement kicks off in Yerevan

Artsakh Presidential spokesperson: Azerbaijanis can look for Stepanakert office space only on map, not in real life

Armenia President: Mothers have been most important pillars of homeland

1,025 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

US provides additional $1mn to support coronavirus vaccination efforts in Armenia

Artsakh President: Conflicting feelings have become heavier in our souls today

Armenia PM: We have done, are doing everything possible to bring our brothers back to homeland

Patient jumps out of window at one of coronavirus hospitals in Yerevan

Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan will try to gain Russia's trust with today's meeting

Newspaper: Which political forces will Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan form bloc with?

Armenia ex-President Robert Kocharyan is acquitted

China to suspend flights from Turkey

Sudan government votes in favor of repealing law banning relations with Israel

American auto industry turns to government for help amid disruption of production danger

Rome citizens are against coronavirus-related restrictions

Brother of Armenia Security Council Secretary's advisor throws grenade at house of Artsakhbank manager

UK to begin vaccination with Moderna in mid-April

Armenia Ombudsman: There needs to be a buffer zone in Syunik Province

Prosecutor for case of Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials claims that court decision may be reviewed

Iran defense minister: No limit to export of Iranian arms

Karabakh emergency situations service: Searches for remains of deceased servicemen in Hadrut fruitless

Armenia 2nd President's attorney: No grounds for bringing new charge or reclassifying

Armenia PM plans to discuss military-technical cooperation during meeting with Putin

Armenia PM makes statement on normalization of relations with General Staff of Armed Forces

Armenia President meets with group of lawyers and advocates

White House on Ukraine wanting to join NATO

Group of Chinese aircraft carriers conducts drills near Taiwan

Karabakh President convenes consultation devoted to internal security issues

Armenia Armed Forces conduct air defense training exercises

North Korea is the first country to refuse to participate in Tokyo Olympics

Armenian MFA Spokesperson: Azerbaijan made every effort to disrupt demining programs in Armenia and Artsakh

Armenia's defense and health ministers discuss medical services for servicemen

Armenia President receives Dean of Faculty of Law at Yerevan State University

Armenia Constitutional Court to resume case proceedings based on ex-Prosecutor General's application

Ex-president to take part in Armenia snap parliament elections, fire in Yerevan mart, Apr. 6 digest

Armenia PM assures that there won't be a need to dispute the results of elections

Armenian politician: Unblocking of communication links is only in interests of Armenia's enemies

Iran is mechanically testing its next-generation IR-9 centrifuges

Armenia PM: Relations with Russia have been and will be a priority for the Armenian government

Armenia PM signs decision on compensation for damages caused to servicemen's life and health

Armenia opposition: We will participate in elections to carry out our plan to make traitor resign

Armenia President, Supreme Judicial Council head discuss package of changes to Judicial Code

Germany hopes to vaccinate every fifth inhabitant against COVID-19 by early May,

Court rules to terminate criminal prosecution against Armenia 2nd President and other ex-officials

Defense, high-tech ministers confer on Armenia military industry

Armenia President, parliament committee head discuss Judicial Code changes

Militants release over 1,800 prisoners from prison in Nigeria

Karabakh war in the volatile regions: The lessons of defeat in cyberspace

Armenia PM dismisses deputy justice minister, appoints her first deputy

Armenia PM adviser is sacked

Armenia education minister receives President of Jean Moulin University Lyon 3

One dollar passes AMD 535 threshold in Armenia

Netanyahu receives mandate to form Israel's next government

Armenia has new deputy justice minister

Armenia to have centralized register of bank accounts

France senator to Karabakh parliament speaker: I accept your invitation to come, discover Artsakh

Karabakh citizen throws grenade at resident's mansion, roof and bathroom damaged

Armenia high-tech industry minister visits Military-Industrial Committee

Armenia opposition movement candidate for PM: I do not accept elections

Armenia President receives Central Bank chief

Kremlin confirms Putin’s telephone conversation with Armenia ex-President Kocharyan

European Parliament member visits Yerevan military pantheon (PHOTOS)

New Zealand to open travel bubble with Australia

Court denies motion to ensure Armenia army ex-deputy chief’s lawsuit

Azerbaijanis throw stones at car with Armenian license plates

Armenia National Security Service ex-director, Special Investigation Service chief wiretapping case is dropped

Armenia opposition movement rally kicks off in Sevan

Armenia PM: We are interested in arms supplies from Russia

Yerevan.Today: Armenia 2nd President Kocharyan, Russia leader Putin talk again?

Central Bank: Armenia national currency’s devaluation is manageable

WarGonzo: Russia’s Putin talks to Armenia ex-President Kocharyan during his Moscow visit

PM says Turkey needs to change its policy towards Armenia to restore economic image in region

Pentagon “closely monitoring” Russia activities in Arctic

Yerevan shopping market official: There were 18 stalls, 4 storages at fire site

760 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

President: Ensuring Homeland’s stable security begins with Artsakh’s development

Post-fire work in progress at Yerevan mart

Call to UNESCO: Azerbaijan is destroying Armenian heritage sites now under its control

US issues notice on sanctions against Turkey over purchase of Russian S-400s

Large fire breaks out at Yerevan shopping center (PHOTOS)

Newspaper: Armenia Special Investigation Service questions several former, serving officials

Newspaper: ARF Dashnaktsutyun to run in Armenia snap parliamentary elections in bloc with ex-President Kocharyan?

Egypt man kills own kids with help of 2 wives

Mexico President to not be vaccinated against coronavirus

Afghan President prepares new peace proposal with Taliban

Robert Kocharyan: Armenia authorities rejected warnings about war

Armenia 2nd President: Russia did everything it could to stop the war

Robert Kocharyan: If borders are opened, Turkey will do in Armenia what it did in Adjara

Armenia 2nd President: If Putin didn't personally interfere, we Armenians would have lost Karabakh completely