Armenia ex-President Sargsyan: Motherly love, care is the most stable, powerful, valuable (PHOTOS)

The third President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, has issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Day.
"The most stable, powerful and valuable of all time: motherly love and care.
God bless all mothers.
My special appreciation and homage to our mothers who gave birth and raised heroes," Sargsyan’s message reads.
Also, the office of the third president shared photos where Serzh Sargsyan is with his mother.
Ամենակայունը, զորեղն ու արժեքավորը բոլոր ժամանակներում՝ մայրական սերը և հոգատարությունը: Աստված պահապան բոլոր մայրերին:...Опубликовано ՀՀ 3-րդ նախագահի գրասենյակ / Office of 3rd President of RA Среда, 7 апреля 2021 г.