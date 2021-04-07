News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 07
USD
535.11
EUR
632.07
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
535.11
EUR
632.07
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia ex-President Sargsyan: Motherly love, care is the most stable, powerful, valuable (PHOTOS)
Armenia ex-President Sargsyan: Motherly love, care is the most stable, powerful, valuable (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The third President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, has issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of Motherhood and Beauty Day.

"The most stable, powerful and valuable of all time: motherly love and care.

God bless all mothers.

My special appreciation and homage to our mothers who gave birth and raised heroes," Sargsyan’s message reads.

Also, the office of the third president shared photos where Serzh Sargsyan is with his mother.

Ամենակայունը, զորեղն ու արժեքավորը բոլոր ժամանակներում՝ մայրական սերը և հոգատարությունը: Աստված պահապան բոլոր մայրերին:...

Опубликовано ՀՀ 3-րդ նախագահի գրասենյակ / Office of 3rd President of RA Среда, 7 апреля 2021 г.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos