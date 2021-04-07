News
Wednesday
April 07
Wednesday
April 07
Rouhani says they are witnessing new chapter in resurgence of Iranian nuclear deal
Rouhani says they are witnessing new chapter in resurgence of Iranian nuclear deal
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that there is a new chapter in the revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), noting that today all parties to the Iranian deal have come to the conclusion that there is no other option but full implementation of the agreement, Mehr reported.

It is an honor for the Iranian government that our enemies have admitted that the maximum pressure policy has failed is an honor for the Iranian government, Rouhani said at a cabinet meeting Wednesday.

He also spoke about the prospects for the restoration of the Iranian nuclear deal.

Today the Americans say that if Iran agrees, then they are ready for direct negotiations, and if Iran does not agree, then they are ready for indirect negotiations with Iran through 4 + 1, he added.

The Iranian President noted that today the US administration expresses its readiness to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, but these statements must be confirmed.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
