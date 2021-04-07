News
Wednesday
April 07
Wednesday
April 07
Women’s protest initiated by opposition movement kicks off in Yerevan
Women’s protest initiated by opposition movement kicks off in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The women’s action of protest initiated by the opposition VETO movement of Armenia has gotten underway in the capital Yerevan. They are marching from Charles Aznavour Square to the main government building.

Earlier, VETO issued a statement which reads as follows in particular: "About 5 months have passed since the signing of the disgraceful capitulation agreement, and it is already obvious that most of the burden of the consequences of the [recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war has been borne by Armenian women. (…). The mothers and wives of the missing and captives are in a particularly difficult situation. And the mothers of those in [Azerbaijan’s] captivity are living a nightmare for months, waiting for their children to return."
