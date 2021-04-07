Iran reports incident with merchant ship in Red Sea

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the Iranian merchant ship received minor damage after the explosion in the Red Sea, stating that Tehran would handle the case through international organizations, Tasnim reported.
Khatibzadeh told reporters on Wednesday that the Iranian merchant ship Saviz suffered minor damage after an explosion in the Red Sea off the coast of Djibouti on Tuesday, April 6, at about 6 am local time.
An investigation is underway to find out the source of the explosion and how it happened, he added.
The spokesman explained that the civilian vessel was stationed in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to ensure maritime security on shipping routes and to combat pirates, noting that its deployment had been announced in advance in coordination with the International Maritime Organization as a regulatory body.
Khatibzadeh noted that no one was killed as a result of the incident.
Technical investigations into the incident and its causes are ongoing, and Iran will take all necessary measures on this matter through international organizations, he said.