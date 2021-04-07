Poland envoy to deputy PM: New humanitarian aid against coronavirus will arrive in Armenia in mid-April

YEREVAN. – Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received Polish ambassador to Armenia Pawel Cieplak, Grigoryan’s office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

At the beginning of the meeting, the deputy PM thanked Poland for its assistance to Armenia in the fight against the coronavirus, and he briefed the Polish envoy on the country’s current situation due to this pandemic and the recent Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war and the Armenian government's efforts to address humanitarian and socioeconomic issues.

The interlocutors discussed the avenues for the development of economic relations between the two countries. In this context, the ambassador noted the readiness of the Polish government to expand economic cooperation with Armenia.

Also, Ambassador Cieplak informed Deputy PM Grigoryan about the new humanitarian assistance to the fight against COVID-19 and said it will arrive in Armenia in mid-April. Also, the Polish envoy informed about the assistance to the displaced people of Artsakh, and which will be provided through an international NGO.

The interlocutors discussed a number of other issues of mutual interest, too.