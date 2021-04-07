Armenia deputy economy minister in Georgia, prospects for cooperation in agriculture sector discussed

The delegation of the Ministry of Economy of Armenia led by Deputy Minister Arman Khojoyan is on an official visit to Georgia.
During the visit, the delegation was received by Deputy Minister of Environment and Agriculture of Georgia Otar Shamugia on April 5.
The goal of the meeting, which was attended by President of the National Wine Agency of Georgia Leva Mekhuzla and representatives of the Ministries of Economy and Finance, was to consider the opportunities for the implementation of regional programs and find the paths to solve the problems that emerge during the transport of spirits of brandy and wine from Armenia to other countries through the territory of Georgia, including labeling.
Taking into consideration Georgia’s practice in overseeing grape harvest and processing, one of the items on the agenda was the development of joint mechanisms to raise the level of oversight over grape harvest and processing.
Initial agreements were reached to solve the problems that emerge during the transfer of the Mskhali, Saperavi and Rkatsiteli grape sorts. The interlocutors also touched upon production of the Kakhet type of grape in Armenia and the geographical name of Kakhet in Georgia.
During the meeting with Georgia’s Minister of Environment and Agriculture Levan Davitashvili, the Armenian delegation discussed a broad range of issues related to the prospects for bilateral cooperation in various branches of agriculture. The parties also reached certain agreements to take steps to facilitate inspections in the transit zone.
The Armenian delegation also paid a visit to the National Wine Agency of Georgia where they discussed several issues related to viticulture and winemaking. The Georgian delegation is scheduled to visit Armenia soon for exchange of experience.