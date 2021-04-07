News
Over 145 million COVID-19 vaccinations done in China
Over 145 million COVID-19 vaccinations done in China
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Residents of China have received more than 145 million COVID-19 vaccinations, Interfax reports, citing the National Health Commission of China.

This week, China reported a record two-month increase in the number of COVID-19 infections. On Monday, April 5, authorities reported 32 new cases of COVID-19.

By Wednesday, this figure dropped. According to the National Health Commission, only 12 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country over the past day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 90,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 in the country, and more than 4,600 people have died.
