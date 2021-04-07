News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 07
USD
535.11
EUR
632.07
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
535.11
EUR
632.07
RUB
7
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia PM paying working visit to Moscow
Armenia PM paying working visit to Moscow
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is in Moscow on a working visit. The PM's press secretary, Mane Gevorgyan, wrote about this on Facebook.

"The leaders of the two countries will discuss strategic issues on the agenda of Armenian-Russian relations—in particular, trade and economic ties, energy, security, strategic investments, health care.

The agenda of the meeting between the Prime Minister and the RF [Russian Federation] President the also includes issues related to the implementation of the provisions set forth in the trilateral statement of November 9 [2020], their course, humanitarian issues," Gevorgyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia, Russia defense ministers discuss Karabakh
Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Sergey Shoygu had a telephone conversation…
 Newspaper: Armenia PM Pashinyan will try to gain Russia's trust with today's meeting
As per Russian political scientist Stanislav Pritchin…
 Armenia PM plans to discuss military-technical cooperation during meeting with Putin
Pashinyan added that all sectors of the...
 Armenia PM: Relations with Russia have been and will be a priority for the Armenian government
RIA Novosti states that before...
 Kremlin confirms Putin’s telephone conversation with Armenia ex-President Kocharyan
“And you know that they have long-standing good relations which they maintain,” added the Russian presidential spokesman…
 Armenia PM: We are interested in arms supplies from Russia
We are interested also in supplying of weapons and ammunition to the same extent the armed forces of the Russian Federation receive…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos