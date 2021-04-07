Armenia PM paying working visit to Moscow

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is in Moscow on a working visit. The PM's press secretary, Mane Gevorgyan, wrote about this on Facebook.
"The leaders of the two countries will discuss strategic issues on the agenda of Armenian-Russian relations—in particular, trade and economic ties, energy, security, strategic investments, health care.
The agenda of the meeting between the Prime Minister and the RF [Russian Federation] President the also includes issues related to the implementation of the provisions set forth in the trilateral statement of November 9 [2020], their course, humanitarian issues," Gevorgyan added.