Opposition movement women’s picket participants march to Yerevan central police station

YEREVAN. – The participants in the women's action of protest initiated by the opposition VETO movement of Armenia have marched from outside the main government building to the Yerevan central police station where more than ten apprehended protesters were taken.
Armenian News-NEWS.am reported earlier that the participants in this protest had marched from Charles Aznavour Square to the main government building, where a large number of police forces were concentrated.
The protesters tried to break through this police chain, but a scuffle broke out as police did not allow them to approach the entrance to the government building.
Also, these protesting women threw eggs at the government building.
Those present claimed that the police had pushed back and hit reporters, too.
Clashes broke out between the police and the protesting women, and the police started to forcibly apprehend these women.
Police informed that 15 people were apprehended at the courtyard of this government building.