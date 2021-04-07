Republican Party of Armenia member on incumbent authorities' probe into circumstances behind Four-Day Artsakh War

The Armenian authorities are afraid of promulgating the results of their own probe into the circumstances behind the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016 because it will clearly show that Nikol Pashinyan and his team have deceived the people for the past five years. This is what former defense minister, representative of the Republican Party of Armenia Artak Zakaryan told reporters today.
“If the results are made public, they will have to admit that the Republican Party of Armenia isn’t to blame for anything, that soldiers didn’t fight with shovels and that supplies were provided, starting from food and ending with arms, and that Azerbaijan pleaded peace four days after the launch of the aggression. After the Four-Day Artsakh War, Aliyev declared that he was being forced to recognize Artsakh’s independence. After the war in September-November 2020, Aliyev informed that Zangezur will become a corridor that will link the Turkic world. This is thanks to Nikol Pashinyan. Nikol achieved the goal through lies and brainwashing,” Zakaryan said.
According to him, the biggest problem of the Republican Party of Armenia was that the political party never talked about its achievements, and unlike the incumbent authorities, which present their minimum duties as great achievements, this was a duty for the political party. He also reminded that Armenia was meeting its objectives, growing and establishing relations at the same time and that the political party never set the objective to praise itself.